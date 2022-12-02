MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions.
MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
M-83 carries traffic from I-75 to the main entrance at Birch Run Premium Outlets and numerous businesses. The interchange also serves as the gateway for tourists visiting Frankenmuth about five miles away.
MDOT is looking at current traffic patterns and future projections for the I-75 interchange in Birch Run, along with M-83 heading east to Gera Road.
No major projects currently are planned in the area and MDOT doesn't anticipate heavy construction in the next five years. Instead, the current planning process will provide a blueprint for future improvements.
With basic plans in place, MDOT says it can move quickly on designing a project when funding becomes available.
The Dec. 14 meeting will take place at the Birch Run Speedway and Event Center at 10945 Dixie Highway. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6:15 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend.