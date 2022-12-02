 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 33 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds look to be occuring early
Satuday morning in the 5-9 AM window.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area

  • Updated
  • 0
Birch Run

M-83 around the I-75 interchange in Birch Run carries heavy traffic for Birch Run Premium Outlets and tourists visiting Frankenmuth.

 Village of Birch Run

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions.

MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.

M-83 carries traffic from I-75 to the main entrance at Birch Run Premium Outlets and numerous businesses. The interchange also serves as the gateway for tourists visiting Frankenmuth about five miles away.

MDOT is looking at current traffic patterns and future projections for the I-75 interchange in Birch Run, along with M-83 heading east to Gera Road.

No major projects currently are planned in the area and MDOT doesn't anticipate heavy construction in the next five years. Instead, the current planning process will provide a blueprint for future improvements.

With basic plans in place, MDOT says it can move quickly on designing a project when funding becomes available.

The Dec. 14 meeting will take place at the Birch Run Speedway and Event Center at 10945 Dixie Highway. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6:15 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

