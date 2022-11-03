Michigan Department of Transportation getting ready for wintry weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is conducting annual inspections of winter maintenance equipment at the Saginaw garage this week.
Crews rolled out their plow and salt trucks to make sure everything is in working order when the weather turns cold again.
"We get everything ready and go through everything that way when it becomes time to shine we're not behind the eight-ball," said MDOT Transportation and Maintenance Supervisor Paul Ruegsegger.
Motorists are reminded to give plows plenty of room to do their jobs when they are on the road this winter.