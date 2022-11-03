 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Michigan Department of Transportation getting ready for wintry weather

  • 0

The Michigan Department of Transportation is conducting annual inspections of winter maintenance equipment this week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is conducting annual inspections of winter maintenance equipment at the Saginaw garage this week.

Crews rolled out their plow and salt trucks to make sure everything is in working order when the weather turns cold again.

"We get everything ready and go through everything that way when it becomes time to shine we're not behind the eight-ball," said MDOT Transportation and Maintenance Supervisor Paul Ruegsegger.

Motorists are reminded to give plows plenty of room to do their jobs when they are on the road this winter.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you