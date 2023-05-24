More construction on M-15 in Genesee County starts June 1

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Another construction project on M-15 will slow traffic in another part of Genesee County this summer.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is spending $4.7 million to replace two culverts carrying M-15 over the Cummings Drain and Paddison Drain in Atlas Township beginning June 1.
The Cummings Drain is located between Maple and Hill roads while the Paddison Drain is located between Kipp and Horton roads.
Only one lane of travel will be open in alternating directions while the projects are under way. Traffic regulators and temporary traffic signals will direct motorists through the work zones.
MDOT plans to alert motorists to the projects with message boards along I-75 and I-69, so they can consider an alternate route.
Both culverts are scheduled for completion with the road back open in August if weather conditions cooperate.
MDOT is hosting a public meeting on May 31 to review plans for the project. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Atlas Township Hall, which is located at 7386 S. Gale Road.
Farther north, MDOT is in the middle of an $11 million project to repave 7 miles of M-15 between Potter and Dodge roads north of Davison. That project also includes adding a center turn lane, flattening a hill and replacing a culvert.