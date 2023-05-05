Northbound I-75 closed at southern I-475 junction for construction

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A major shutdown on I-75 started Friday just as people head north for the spring-like weekend.
Starting Friday morning, all lanes of northbound I-75 are closed at the southern junction with I-475 in Grand Blanc Township to prepare for a summer repaving project.
Drivers are being detoured onto northbound I-475 into downtown Flint. Traffic was backed up on I-75 through Grand Blanc Township for much of Friday after the closure started around 8 a.m.
Jocelyn Garza, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region, said a culvert washout occurred under northbound I-75 where I-75 and I-475 split back in January 2020.
MDOT contractors completed an emergency repair of the culvert back then, but the fix was only designed as a temporary solution. Three years later, the culvert will be lowered and a temporary patch of pavement will be replaced.
"So, this Friday we'll close northbound I-75 for one week to let the contractor remove that pavement, lower the culvert, and lay a new pavement patch," said Garza.
The culvert project is scheduled to last until May 13. The work is being done in advance of joint replacement and resurfacing project this June.
Drivers heading north on I-75 will have to take the I-475 exit, continue north to I-69 and head west back to I-75. Drivers traveling a long distance north can travel the entire distance of I-475 back to the northern junction of I-75.