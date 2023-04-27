 Skip to main content
Northbound I-75 closing in Grand Blanc Township for a week in May

This stretch of northbound I-75 just north of the I-475 split in Grand Blanc Township will close May 5 to 13 while contractors complete a permanent repair of a culvert that collapsed.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 will have to detour in Grand Blanc Township for about a week in May.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close all northbound lanes of I-75 just north of the I-475 split to repair a culvert that washed out after heavy precipitation in January 2020.

Northbound I-75 will be closed entirely at the I-475 split from 7 a.m. May 5 through May 13 depending on weather conditions. A detour will be posted to direct motorists north on I-475 and west on I-69 back to I-75.

An MDOT contractor completed an emergency repair to the culvert and I-75 pavement over a weekend in January 2020. The project in May will remove the pavement patch, lower the culvert and rebuild the pavement to match the roadbed on either side.

The permanent culvert repair is necessary before MDOT contractors repave a larger stretch of northbound I-75 later this year. Dates for that project were not announced Thursday.

