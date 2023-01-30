 Skip to main content
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

Northbound I-75 was closed at the Clio exit due to a crash farther north in southern Saginaw County.

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of the Birch Run exit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the freeway was closed entirely around 11 a.m. The far left lane reopened around 11:20 a.m. and all four lanes reopened just before noon.

MDOT's MiDrive traffic map showed a traffic backup extending south to nearly Mt. Morris Road at 11:30 a.m. The traffic jam was clearing quickly after the freeway reopened.

Police could not immediately provide any information about the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Stay with ABC12 News on air and online as this story develops.

