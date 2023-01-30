Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of the Birch Run exit.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the freeway was closed entirely around 11 a.m. The far left lane reopened around 11:20 a.m. and all four lanes reopened just before noon.
MDOT's MiDrive traffic map showed a traffic backup extending south to nearly Mt. Morris Road at 11:30 a.m. The traffic jam was clearing quickly after the freeway reopened.
Police could not immediately provide any information about the crash or whether anyone was injured.
