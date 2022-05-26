 Skip to main content
Northbound U.S. 23 reopens at Hill Road after emergency bridge repair

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The northbound lanes of U.S. 23 reopened at Hill Road on Thursday morning after a city of Flint truck hit the bridge a day earlier.

The Michigan Department of Transportation brought in a statewide crew to complete on an emergency repair to the bridge Wednesday evening. They worked for several hours Wednesday, took a break to sleep and returned early Thursday.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 23 reopened around 8 a.m. Thursday. 

The Hill Road bridge sustained damage from a truck around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Garza said a truck owned by the city of Flint hit the bridge, but she could not comment on the circumstances of the crash.

The freeway closure snarled traffic on U.S. 23 Wednesday evening and early Thursday. The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reported a traffic backup on the northbound lanes extending south to Grand Blanc Road.

