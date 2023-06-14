Overnight closures on southbound I-75 begin Wednesday night

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of southbound I-75 will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday for a Michigan Department of Transportation repaving project.

MDOT plans to close southbound I-75 between U.S. 23 to I-475 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights so contractors can repair joints on the freeway.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured on Hill Road, northbound I-475 and westbound I-69 to southbound I-75.

MDOT completed a similar project on the northbound lanes of I-75 next week.

After the overnight closures, two lanes of southbound I-75 will be closed from U.S. 23 to I-475 on Friday through June 19 to continue the repaving project.

The $5.2 million project also includes joint replacements, shoulder corrugations and fresh pavement markings.