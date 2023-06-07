 Skip to main content
Part of I-75 to close overnight in Genesee County for repaving

  Updated
  • 0
Road construction

Part of I-75 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night as part of a resurfacing project

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of I-75 in Genesee County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday nights as part of a resurfacing project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is resurfacing the stretch of freeway between Dort Highway and U.S. 23. The work also includes joint repairs, shoulder work and pavement markings.

The joint repairs require all lanes of northbound I-75 to close overnight on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Another full closure of the northbound lanes is expected at I-475 later this month.

MDOT expects the entire stretch from Dort Highway to U.S. 23 to be repaved by August.

