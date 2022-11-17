 Skip to main content
Ramps reopen at I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint

  Updated
All lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint are back open as a two-year, $100 million construction project wraps up.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County drivers got some very welcome news from the Michigan Department of Transportation on Thursday.

MDOT says all lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange near downtown Flint have reopened as contractors wrap up a two-year, $100 million rebuilding and maintenance project.

Both directions of I-69 were rebuilt between Fenton Road and Dort Highway over the past two years. Contractors also completed major maintenance on the interchange ramps and bridges.

MDOT says some short-term lane or ramp closures are possible in the construction zone as contractors put the finishing touches on the project.

