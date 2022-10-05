Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.

Congressman Dan Kildee, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and high ranking state government officials are taking part in a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon to celebrate major progress on the $100 million project, which started in the spring of 2021.

Crews started by rebuilding the westbound side of I-69 during the 2021 construction season. The focus shifted to the eastbound side this year with traffic in both directions shifted on the new westbound lanes until last week.

The project remains far from complete, however. MDOT contractors continue working on the median barrier wall along I-69 in the construction zone, limiting traffic to two of the three lanes in each direction.

Work also will continue on ramps and bridges in the construction zone. Most ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange remain closed while crews finish installing pavement and barrier walls.

MDOT hopes to wrap up the entire project by the end of this construction season in November or December.