Road work scheduled to begin next week along M-13

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Road construction is scheduled to begin July 24 along M-13 between Standish and Pinconning. 

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, resurfacing will be completed from Bay-Arenac Road to Bernthal Road in Arenac County.

Crews will resurface the road, replace concrete curbs and gutters, fix the guardrail, the driveway approaches and culverts, and pavement markings.

Motorists can expect single lane closures during the $4.2 million project, which is scheduled to wrap up by the end of October.

