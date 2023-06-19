Southbound I-475 ramp to southbound I-75 closing Monday night

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The southbound I-475 ramp to southbound I-75 in Grand Blanc Township will be closed Monday night for scheduled repairs.
The closure is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Drivers will be asked to detour around the area by taking Hill Road, northbound I-475, and westbound I-69 to southbound I-75.
This is the same project that was postponed last week because of inclement weather.
The work is part of an overall investment of $5.2 million to resurface 4.2 miles of I-75 from M-54 to U.S. 23. The work includes joint repairs, shoulder corrugations and pavement markings.