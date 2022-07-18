Southbound I-475 to westbound I-69 ramp set to close Tuesday and Wednesday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Department of Transportation is set to close the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 starting Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. as crews set bridge beams for the structure.
Closure is said to begin 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 and is estimated to end at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Drivers should be aware that the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 will be closed and detoured via M-21, Miller Road, and Hammerberg Road.
Reports said that this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,270 jobs. This project is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild more than two miles of I-69, along with various work at the I-69/I-475 interchange.