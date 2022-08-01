 Skip to main content
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights

Road construction barrel

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.

The closures will last from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. No southbound traffic will be allowed through the work zone during the closures.

The construction is part of a $29 million project started in 2021 to improve 5 miles of I-75 north of Bay City. The freeway was repaved in both directions and several other bridges received repairs.

