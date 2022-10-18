 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Southbound I-75 closing in Bay County for three nights to set bridge beams

  Updated
  • 0
I-75 South

I-75 Southbound.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 all three nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.

The closures will last from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. No southbound traffic will be allowed through the work zone during the closures.

The construction is part of a $29 million project started in 2021 to improve 5 miles of I-75 north of Bay City. The freeway was repaved in both directions and several other bridges received repairs.

