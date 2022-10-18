Southbound I-75 closing in Bay County for three nights to set bridge beams

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 all three nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
The closures will last from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. No southbound traffic will be allowed through the work zone during the closures.
The construction is part of a $29 million project started in 2021 to improve 5 miles of I-75 north of Bay City. The freeway was repaved in both directions and several other bridges received repairs.