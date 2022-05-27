 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer-long resurfacing project on M-21 will slow Shiawassee County drivers

  • Updated
  • 0
Shiawassee County

Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some drivers in Shiawassee County will have a slower commute when a three-month resurfacing project begins on M-21 after Memorial Day.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation plan to start a $6.2 million project on Tuesday to repave 9.5 miles of M-21 between State Road in Corunna and M-13 or Sheridan Road at the Genesee County line.

The project is scheduled to last until Aug. 31 with repaving the road, replacing some concrete curb and replacing a culvert at Durand Road, which allows Rush Creek to flow underneath.

A single lane of travel will be open at a time for most of the repaving work. Traffic regulators will allow vehicles to pass through the work zone in one direction at a time.

The intersection of M-21 and Durand Road will be closed for about 42 days while the culvert is torn out and replaced. MDOT did not announce the dates for that closure on Friday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you