Summer-long resurfacing project on M-21 will slow Shiawassee County drivers

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some drivers in Shiawassee County will have a slower commute when a three-month resurfacing project begins on M-21 after Memorial Day.
Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation plan to start a $6.2 million project on Tuesday to repave 9.5 miles of M-21 between State Road in Corunna and M-13 or Sheridan Road at the Genesee County line.
The project is scheduled to last until Aug. 31 with repaving the road, replacing some concrete curb and replacing a culvert at Durand Road, which allows Rush Creek to flow underneath.
A single lane of travel will be open at a time for most of the repaving work. Traffic regulators will allow vehicles to pass through the work zone in one direction at a time.
The intersection of M-21 and Durand Road will be closed for about 42 days while the culvert is torn out and replaced. MDOT did not announce the dates for that closure on Friday.