Traffic pattern shifting in U.S. 10 construction zone on July 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The traffic pattern on U.S. 10 near I-75 will change next week as a $32 million rebuilding project moves to the next phase.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close one lane in each direction of U.S. 10 on Monday to set up for a longer traffic shift between I-75 and Seven Mile Road.

Beginning around July 18, both directions of travel will move to the eastbound side while MDOT contractors rebuild pavement on the westbound side.

The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound U.S. 10 also will close on July 18. A detour will be posted directing drivers south on I-75 to the M-84 interchange, back north on I-75 to the westbound U.S. 10 ramp.

The entire U.S. 10 project includes rebuilding 6 miles of the freeway between the Bay City limits at M-13 and Seven Mile Road, along with repairing bridges and rebuilding the Mackinaw Road interchange.

The Three Mile Road bridge over U.S. 10 remains closed, but MDOT expects it will reopen by Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Construction will continue through this fall on the westbound side of U.S. 10. Next year, work will resume on the eastbound side of the freeway, along with replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass and rebuilding the interchange.

MDOT plans to install roundabouts north and south of the freeway to replace traffic signals. Officials say the roundabouts will relieve chronic congestion at the interchange.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.