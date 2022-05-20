Traffic shift on I-69 in Lapeer County starts Friday

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Changes are happening Friday to the flow of traffic on I-69 in Lapeer County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is shifting all westbound traffic to the eastbound side of the freeway between M-24 and Lake George Road just east of Lapeer.
Contractors will begin a total rebuild of the westbound lanes this month. The following lane closures will be in place for the remainder of this summer while westbound I-69 is under construction:
- Southbound M-24 to eastbound I-69.
- Westbound I-69 to M-24 and Wilder Road.
- Wilder Road to westbound I-69.
- Lake Pleasant Road to westbound I-69.
The $54.5 million project started in April with lane closures to accommodate construction of media crossover lanes. Work includes a total rebuild on 7 miles of pavement and reconstruction of the eastbound rest area near Five Lakes Road.
MDOT plans to move westbound traffic back over to the newly rebuilt freeway this fall. The process will be reversed next spring with eastbound traffic moved to the westbound side in 2023 while the other side is rebuilt.
The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023 depending on weather.