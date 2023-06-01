 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Travel delays likely on M-57 east of Montrose this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Montrose city limits sign

The city of Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Preliminary work may begin this week on a $1.9 million project to repair the M-57 bridge over the Flint River east of Montrose.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning repairs to the bridge deck, approaching pavement, bridge beams, guardrail, rip rap along the river and epoxy seal coating. 

Lane closures and traffic shifts are likely for most of this summer while the project progresses. Contractors may begin installing a temporary traffic signal on Thursday to direct motorists through the work zone.

Heavy construction is scheduled to begin on June 12 and continue into August.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you