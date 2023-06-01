Travel delays likely on M-57 east of Montrose this summer

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Preliminary work may begin this week on a $1.9 million project to repair the M-57 bridge over the Flint River east of Montrose.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning repairs to the bridge deck, approaching pavement, bridge beams, guardrail, rip rap along the river and epoxy seal coating.
Lane closures and traffic shifts are likely for most of this summer while the project progresses. Contractors may begin installing a temporary traffic signal on Thursday to direct motorists through the work zone.
Heavy construction is scheduled to begin on June 12 and continue into August.