U.S. 23 repaving to slow traffic around AuGres until July

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Trips to the northern Lake Huron coast will take a little longer for a few months due to a $6.5 million repaving project around Au Gres.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is resurfacing about 8 miles of U.S. 23 from South Point Lookout Road to Dyer Road in Arenac and Iosco counties. The project started Monday and is scheduled for completion in mid-July.
MDOT contractors will lay a fresh coat of asphalt on the highway and repair culverts over Dime Drain, Whitney Drain and Silver Drain.
Lane closures, traffic shifts and traffic controllers will be in place where repaving is under way. Temporary traffic signals will be in place during work on the culverts.