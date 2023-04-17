Updates on the nearly $55 million project on I-69 in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Lapeer County had a special visitor stop by the rebuild site on I-69.
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was in the area Monday touring the rebuild site of what is a nearly $5 million project.
The pavement is being rebuilt from the soil up.
Eastbound traffic is now shifted onto the westbound lanes, which were rebuilt last year. The eastbound rest area near Five Lakes Road will also be replaced.
Some ramps will be closed.
M-DOT project manager, John Welch said that 75% of material at the site will be recycled.
"We're recycling the sand sub-base, and we're taking the old pavement and crushing it for the aggregate base,” said Welch. “We're hoping to not have any issues and just keep rolling.”
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited the site say that the project is an important part of the governor's Rebuilding Michigan bond program.
"We're gonna fix in our administration over the first five years, twenty thousand miles worth of roads, about sixteen hundred bridges," said Glichrist. "These two are going to be a part of that number."
Crews are replacing 7 miles of I-69 from M-24 to Lake George Road.
The project is expected to wrap up this fall.