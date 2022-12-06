 Skip to main content
Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City stuck open, closed to traffic

Veterans Memorial Bridge

The Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City was stuck partially open, so the Michigan Department of Transportation closed it to traffic.

The Veterans Memorial Bridge closed on Tuesday after it got stuck partially open.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Half of Bay City's drawbridges over the Saginaw River are closed for the evening commute Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic for Thomas and McKinley streets, is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems.

Skycam images show the bridge was stuck partially open Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are working on repairs, but there was no timeline for when the bridge can reopen.

The Liberty Bridge, which carries traffic between Woodside Drive and Vermont Street, already was closed for construction. That leaves only the Independence and Lafayette bridges available for motorists Tuesday evening.

  • The Independence Bridge is the northernmost of the four Bay City drawbridges, carrying Harry S. Truman Parkway traffic.
  • The Lafayette Bridge is the southernmost of the four drawbridges, carrying traffic between Salzburg Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.

