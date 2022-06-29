Well over half of Michigan highway projects pausing for Independence Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Orange barrels will be moving out of the way around Michigan this weekend as motorists venture out to celebrate Independence Day.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is pausing work on 100 out of 162 active projects on freeways and state highways from Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Lane restrictions will be removed from those projects from 3 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. However, shoulder closures and construction equipment will remain in most work zones.
AAA Michigan expects a 10% increase in the number of motorists traveling more than 50 miles from home over Independence Day weekend for a total of 1.7 million.
"Summer is definitely in full swing and we expect a lot of folks to be traveling all over the state this Fourth of July weekend," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.
These Mid-Michigan work zones will continue to have lane restrictions over the holiday weekend:
- I-69 in Flint will have two lanes open in each direction from Hammerberg Road to M-54. Ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange are closed and detoured.
- The U.S. 23 Connector in Arenac County has the eastbound lanes closed and one westbound lane open. U.S. 23/M-13 through Standish has one lane open in each direction. Lincoln Road is closed over I-75, and Melita Road has one lane open with temporary traffic signals.
- I-69 in Lapeer County will have one lane open in each direction from Lake Pleasant Road to Newark Road.
- M-15 in Davison will have one northbound lane open from Birch Drive to South Street. Southbound M-15 is closed and detoured. Clark Street is closed in each direction between Dayton Street and Main Street.
- M-65 in Arenac County has one lane open with a temporary traffic signal from Reid Street to Reisinger Road.
- M-55 in Iosco and Ogemaw counties will have one lane of alternating traffic with temporary traffic signals on the bridge over the Au Gres River.
- Lapeer Road is closed over I-69 and detoured.
- M-90 in Sanilac County is closed over the Black River and detoured via Todd Road, Galbraith Line Road and Wildcat Road.