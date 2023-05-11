 Skip to main content
Westbound U.S. 10 detour near Bay City starts Friday

  • Updated
This detour will be in place for westbound U.S. 10 traffic leaving Bay City from May 12 through the month of June.

Construction begins next week on a $32 million project to rebuild 6 miles of westbound U.S. 10.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic heading out of Bay City on U.S. 10 will have to take a detour beginning Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all lanes of westbound U.S. 10 from the Bay City limits at M-13 to I-75 as construction on a $32 million rebuild hits full stride.

All westbound traffic on U.S. 10 leaving Bay City will have to take a detour south on M-13 and M-84, then back north on I-75 to U.S. 10 starting Friday morning through the month of June.

During that time, MDOT contractors will completely remove the pavement on U.S. 10, rebuild the soil base underneath the freeway and lay new pavement.

The summer-long project also includes repairing the bridge at 3 Mile Road and replacing a culvert over Culver Creek.

Single lane closures will remain in place on U.S. 10 at 3 Mile Road through June 29. The 3 Mile Road bridge will close entirely later this spring, but MDOT has not announced specific dates for that part of the project.

In 2024, the project with continue with a full replacement of the Mackinaw Road interchange and installing two new roundabouts north and south of the freeway to replace traffic signals.

MDOT says the roundabouts will relieve chronic traffic congestion.

