 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months

  • Updated
  • 0
Genesee County Road Commission

Genesee County Road Commission

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads.

The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.

The T-intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard both will be widened to include new turn lanes in all three directions. 

Detour routes will be posted on Atlas, Atherton and State roads.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you