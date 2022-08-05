Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads.
The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
The T-intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard both will be widened to include new turn lanes in all three directions.
Detour routes will be posted on Atlas, Atherton and State roads.