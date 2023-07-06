U of M-Flint students redesign doom buggy for a local kid

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A double infection of strep and the fly claimed the legs of Kaden Stevenson's legs just after Christmas.

The doctors said Kaden would have to have both legs amputated to survive.

Kaden learned to adapt by mastering his new wheelchair. But this summer, his mom noticed that there was something that Kaden was unable to do.

"I'll never forget it," said Kaden's mom, Michele Stevenson. "We went for a walk, went to the sidewalk, and I was thinking he would pop wheelies and be ok. Then he saw them on bikes and scooters, he kind of got sad, stayed close to me and put his head down. I got sad, because what do you do, I can't fix it."

Michele made it her mission to find someone who could help them and revamp his Spiderman dune buggy so he could drive it.

Some occupational therapy students at the University of Michigan Flint went to work redesigning it.

"Normally, the car is powered by a simple pedal," said Elizabeth Mansfield, a U of M-Flint occupational therapy student. "We took the car apart, rerouted all the wires, basically putting the foot pedal under the steering wheel...lets him turn and use both hands."

The car was designed for Kaden to do everything on his own, and he is thrilled about this opportunity.

All Kaden has to do is crawl in, put on his seatbelt, start it up and drive off.

It's a moment of freedom and fun that every child deserves.

The only one smiling more than Kaden during his test drive was his mom.

"Now he will have something that he can play with outside, give him independence," said Michele. "Now he can play with his friends and I can take a step back and just let him go."

On Saturday there will be a bike run fundraiser for Kaden's family. There will be motorcycles, Jeeps and classic cars starting at the American Legion Post #64 on Carpenter Road.