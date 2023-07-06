UAW members helped provide local kid with aluminum ramp

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Members of the UAW Local 598 volunteered to help build a ramp outside of Kaden Stevenson's door Thursday morning.

The ramp was donated and is part of the UAW/United Way Ramp program.

Stevenson's mom had to lift him from the house to the car and carry his wheelchair back and forth.

His story holds a special place in the hearts of those helping because they are helping make life easier for a fellow UAW member and her child.

The 16th annual Cruzin' For UAW/United Way Ramp Program Car Show is this Saturday, July 8 with the lineup beginning at 2 p.m.

The "Cruze" begins at UAW Local 659 on Van Slyke Road in Flint at 3 p.m. with a police escort on their way to Auto City Speedway in Clio.

Participation costs are $20, and checks can be made out to United Way of Genesee County.

Money raised will help other ramps be built for those in need.