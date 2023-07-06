 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UAW members helped provide local kid with aluminum ramp

  • Updated
  • 0

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Members of the UAW Local 598 volunteered to help build a ramp outside of Kaden Stevenson's door Thursday morning.

The ramp was donated and is part of the UAW/United Way Ramp program.

Stevenson's mom had to lift him from the house to the car and carry his wheelchair back and forth.

His story holds a special place in the hearts of those helping because they are helping make life easier for a fellow UAW member and her child.

Ramping Up for the 16th Annual Cruzin' For UAW/United Way Ramp Program

The 16th annual Cruzin' For UAW/United Way Ramp Program is Sat., July 8. 

The 16th annual Cruzin' For UAW/United Way Ramp Program Car Show is this Saturday, July 8 with the lineup beginning at 2 p.m.

The "Cruze" begins at UAW Local 659 on Van Slyke Road in Flint at 3 p.m. with a police escort on their way to Auto City Speedway in Clio.

Participation costs are $20, and checks can be made out to United Way of Genesee County.

Money raised will help other ramps be built for those in need.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you