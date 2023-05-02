Victim of Saginaw hate crime stabbed to death after argument

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The victim of a hate crime in Saginaw was stabbed to death during an unrelated confrontation in a home early Tuesday morning.

Two weeks ago, Donald Simon felt like he received justice when a retired optometrist was sentenced to prison for leaving a noose in Simon's vehicle three years ago.

Police say Simon died from a stab wound to his torso early Tuesday after an argument that got out of control at a residence on Nimons Street. An ambulance rushed Simon to an area hospital, where he died about an hour later.

The stabbing was not related to the hate crimes. Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing as Simon's family prepares to bury their loved one.

"There was a house party and some things got out of hand. There was an argument and unfortunately the victim ended up losing his life over it," said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived, but officers got a description for witnesses.

"Be-on-the-lookout was given by the patrol officers and (Michigan State Police) spotted the vehicle coming over the bridge, stopped it. The suspect was inside," Gerow said.

A 33-year-old man who told police he has 13 children was in custody Tuesday but has not been arraigned. Gerow said Simon and the suspect were acquaintances, but it's not clear what led up to the argument.

The suspect likely will appear in court for arraignment on Wednesday.

Ken Pilon, a retired optometrist, pleaded guilty to two hate crimes for placing a small noose with a note in Simon's vehicle in the summer of 2020. Simon was married to Regina Simon at the time and their interracial marriage was a possible target of the message.

The couple eventually divorced.

Pilon was sentenced to 10 months in a federal penitentiary for the noose case.

Regina Simon said Donald planned on going to the sentencing, but for some reason decided not to. She was devastated by the news of his death Tuesday.