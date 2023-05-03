Voters weigh in on the Saginaw Township Schools bond proposal

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Major school bond proposals landed on the Mid-Michigan's May ballots --including a big ask in Saginaw Township.
Voters are being asked to approve nearly $243 million in bond funds which would be used to build a new high school and renovate seven other buildings.
"The problem is people just can't afford it, people are living paycheck to paycheck and we have a lot of people on fixed incomes," said Tom Roy of the 'No' committee.
An expense that would be passed on a 5.75 mill tax increase that would cost a homeowner with a $100,000 home about $287 a year or around $24 a month.
Pete Ryan of the 'YES' committee says it is well worth it.
"We know that during these times it's a tough time to ask for it, unfortunately the shape and condition of many of our buildings are in dire need of upgrading, the security and safety of our students is a priority," he said.
Tom Roy of the 'NO' committee says while the district is in need of improvements Saginaw Township homeowners just can not afford it.
"I understand that you have to pay your fair share. I was put through public schools many years ago and I understand you have to pay taxes but the exorbitant amount of taxes is unfair to people and the citizens that pay taxes," said Roy.
"This will help draw people to our community. We have a number of builders that are looking at this and if this goes potentially we'll start other construction in the community which will be new homes which would be an opportunity to bring more people in the district," Ryan said.
Saginaw Township voters are split on the funding issue.
"I think it's outrageous, I'm not against the school wanting to improve, however it's scary I mean with our property taxes already as high as it is and they're going to increase to possibly $700-$1,000 a year that's too much," said voter Michelle Cousins. "So, I'm definitely voting no."
"It gives an opportunity for kids to be in a new environment and hopefully have a better education as well," said voter Trevor Culpepper.