6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west with
gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will be 7
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts in excess of 50
mph possible. Potential exists for snowfall totals in excess of
6 inches for some areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities
to near zero yielding whiteout conditions. Drifting snow could
hamper snow removal operations. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and evening commutes Friday while posing
great risk to holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring
down tree branches and cause scattered to widespread power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rapid changeover from rain to snow is
expected late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind chill
values drop some 5 to 15 degrees below zero at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. If you must travel,
have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay
with your vehicle.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this
situation.

&&
breaking

  • Updated
  • 0
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening through Saturday evening, Dec. 22 to 24.

December 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued.

Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening through Saturday night. Higher snow totals remain possible.

Weather forecast models still don't completely agree on the exact path of the storm system, which will affect snow totals for the region.

With the possibility of rain mixing in and cutting back on snowfall or colder air keeping precipitation more snow over a mix, the Storm Tracker 12 team couldn't predict more specific snowfall totals for various locations in the region on Wednesday morning.

Snowfall amounts will become clearer as the storm approaches and totals will be able to be more defined to more certain areas.

While the exact track of the storm and those snowfall totals have yet to be determined, there will be considerable blowing and drifting with the snow that does fall with windy conditions expected.

The National Weather Service offices in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Gaylord issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening through Saturday evening. They are warning of the potential for blizzard conditions Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Clare, Gratiot and Isabella counties on Wednesday afternoon. A Blizzard Warning was issued for West Michigan counties for Friday and Saturday.

The Storm Tracker 12 team has declared Alert Days for Mid-Michigan on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A rapidly strengthening low pressure center was crossing the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday morning and barreling eastward. Precipitation associated with the storm will arrive in Mid-Michigan on Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-30s around Mid-Michigan on Thursday afternoon as winds increase from the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wintry mix and snow will develop during the afternoon before changing to all snow.

A flash freeze is possible as temperatures drop rapidly from the 30s down to the low 20s overnight Thursday. Temperatures will continue falling below 20 degrees on Friday morning with wind chills near zero.

Snowfall will increase in intensity Thursday night into Friday morning while wind speeds increase. Sustained west winds will remain around 25 to 30 mph during the day Friday while gusts could top 50 mph.

The wind and snowfall could combine to create blizzard conditions with whiteouts and near zero visibility all day Friday. The National Weather Service is warning that "travel will be treacherous" and "could become very difficult to impossible" on Friday.

Winds on Friday will be strong enough to cause tree and power line damage, which could lead to widespread power outages.

Wind chill readings all day Friday and Saturday could range from zero to -15 degrees. Significant blowing and drifting snow is likely from Thursday night through Saturday.

Snowfall will become more scattered on Saturday as winds relax somewhat to gusts around 35 mph. Travel will remain difficult Saturday as lake effect snow and wind will create reduced visibility throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain cold into next week with highs in the teens to around 20 through Tuesday.

