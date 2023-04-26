A break from our dreary weather pattern on Thursday

Despite more sunshine today, temperatures still struggled to reach the low 50s.
Freeze Warnings return overnight, but this should be the last of it for a while.
Look for a lot of sunshine on Thursday, with highs surrounding 60 degrees.
Unfortunately, cooler weather with rain returns for Friday.
Temperatures will only reach the low 50s, as our wind turns to the northeast.
Rain continues both Saturday and Sunday.
Early next week, we could once again have a couple of days in the mid to upper 40s.
Additional showers, and even a few flakes of snow are possible, as well.