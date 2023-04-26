 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

A break from our dreary weather pattern on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Despite more sunshine today, temperatures still struggled to reach the low 50s.

Freeze Warnings return overnight, but this should be the last of it for a while.

Look for a lot of sunshine on Thursday, with highs surrounding 60 degrees.

Unfortunately, cooler weather with rain returns for Friday.

Temperatures will only reach the low 50s, as our wind turns to the northeast.

Rain continues both Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week, we could once again have a couple of days in the mid to upper 40s.

Additional showers, and even a few flakes of snow are possible, as well.

