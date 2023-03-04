A brief light wintry mix overnight with some sun to end our weekend

Parts of mid-Michigan picked up as much as 10" of snow yesterday.
Lapeer topped out at 10", Goodrich at 9.4" and more than 8" for Genesee Twp.
Communities farther north and west picked up far less.
Saginaw at just 2.5", Bay City 1.4" and Midland 1.2".
We'll see a fast moving brief bout of rain and snow showers tonight that quickly ends into Sunday morning with lows near the freezing mark.
Some sunshine returns to end our weekend with highs from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Next week starts off with some snow across the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and northern communities, with a rain/snow mix across the I-69 corridor.
There is still a lot of differences on snow amounts and strength of this system that moves in Monday morning and exits Tuesday morning.
We'll continue to track it and fine tune who may see more accumulating snow on ABC12 News.