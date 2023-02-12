A dry and mild start to the week

It was another sun-filled day across mid-Michigan.
Temperatures soared once again, into the upper 40s to low 50s, well above our normal highs of 32 degrees for this time of year.
Overnight, we'll see more clouds with overnight lows around the freezing mark.
That's also well above our normal of the mid-teens this time of year.
We'll start the week on Monday with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Our next storm system will bring a little rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
We could also flirt with record high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday.
By the end of the week, colder weather returns, at least for a few days.