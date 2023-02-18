 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A dry, mild and windy weekend for mid-Michigan

  • 0

After a more typical February winter day, milder temperatures return this weekend.

We'll see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds will be a bit more common north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

More clouds for everyone overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and rising into Sunday morning.

We'll see a few peeks of sun on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s south and low to mid 40s north where there's more snow on the ground.

Next week starts off dry with an approaching winter storm for Wednesday and Thursday.

A mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you