A dry, mild and windy weekend for mid-Michigan

After a more typical February winter day, milder temperatures return this weekend.
We'll see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Clouds will be a bit more common north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
More clouds for everyone overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and rising into Sunday morning.
We'll see a few peeks of sun on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s south and low to mid 40s north where there's more snow on the ground.
Next week starts off dry with an approaching winter storm for Wednesday and Thursday.
A mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible.