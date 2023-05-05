A dry & warmer start to our weekend

While showers dotted northern parts of our viewing area, farther south, we saw lots of sunshine and mild temperatures well into the 60s.
Overnight, the showers north end, with clearing and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
We start our weekend with morning sunshine giving way to more clouds later in the day and afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees, cooler along the lakeshore.
Keep your umbrella around as showers push in on Sunday.
Temperatures will top out near 70 north and low to mid 70s south.
Additional rain is expected Monday & Tuesday before we dry out.
Temperatures remain above our normal of the mid 60s this time of year.