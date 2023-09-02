A Few Light Showers Around Today

We are starting the day off with some rain near and north of the Great Lakes Bay Region. This chance for rain is likely to remain with us all day, but it won't rain all day at any one given location. Most of the rain that we do see scattered about should be light in nature, although a pocket of moderate rain with a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. I think you will be able to get outside today when it's not raining, but keep an eye on the radar. If you need a completely rain-free day, today is not the best.
Sunday should be a drier day, but still some clouds. Labor Day looks to be the sunniest and hottest day of the weekend as highs approach 90. Humidity levels will be highest Monday and Tuesday.
We'll stay near 90 Tuesday with a chance of a pop up thunderstorm during the afternoon. Chances for Showers and Thunderstorms will be around Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out by Friday. Highs will retreat back into the 70s by the end of the upcoming week.
-Isaac