A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday

Heavy rain blanketed a good portion of mid-Michigan Wednesday into early Thursday.
The highest amounts of rain around 4.5" were around Linden and Fenton.
Grand Blanc picked up nearly 4" with other locations easily over 2".
Look for a mix of sun & clouds the rest of this afternoon.
A stray shower isn't out of the question with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Overnight will be mostly clear with lows around 60 degrees.
Friday brings some spotty rain & thunderstorms back in the area during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.