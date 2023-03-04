A light wintry mix returns to start the week

This week starts off with some snow across the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and northern communities, with a rain/snow mix across the I-69 corridor Monday morning.
Roads will become wet with a few slick spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark.
That mix changes to regular showers for the I-69 corridor later in the day, with a rain/snow mix farther north.
Minor accumulations of a couple of inches are possible for the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and northern communities.
However, with temperatures well into the 30s, much of it will melt on contact.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be brighter days with highs in the mid 30s.
We are tracking another winter weather-maker for the end of the week.
It's still way to early to forecast snow amounts or storm track at the moment.
We'll keep an eye on it and have updates throughout the week.