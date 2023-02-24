A little light snow overnight could slicken up roads into Saturday morning

It was a very cold day, something that has been rather absent so far this month.
Temperatures only made it into the 20s, running about ten degrees below our normal of 35 this time of year.
Temperatures will rise overnight from the teens with some light snow developing.
Total accumulation is expected to stay under 2" inches.
Early morning snow showers or flurries Saturday will wind down during the morning with some sun later in the day with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday will be filled with bright sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Next week brings some rain on Monday with above normal temperatures once again.
North of the Great Lakes Bay Region, a little spotty freezing drizzle is possible at first, so some roads could become slippery.
March starts off with average to slightly above normal temperatures.
A few snow showers are also possible for the start of the month.