A little sunshine and dry weather Friday

Some light rain fell across mid-Michigan today. Clouds are hanging tough, but some breaks in the overcast will allow a little sun through briefly into the evening hours.
Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s.
We'll see some patchy sun at times, but still lots of clouds on Friday.
It will be a dry day.
An easterly wind will keep temperatures near the water in the upper 30s.
Away from the lake influence, low to mid 40s will be pretty popular.
A storm system Saturday will produce mainly rain across our area.
It could start briefly as some snow, early Saturday morning before switching over to rain.
North of the Great Lakes Bay Region, some accumulation is possible.
Some of the snow will melt on contact with the ground.
Afternoon temperatures will top out around 50 along the I-69 corridor to mid 40s for the Great Lakes Bay Region and Thumb.
The storm track has shifted north, taking the bulk of the heavier snow with it through northern lower Michigan.
As a result, the ALERT DAY has been cancelled.
Sunday will be quiet with a mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the mid 40s.
Dry weather and seasonal temperatures continue through Wednesday.
Rain could return on Thursday.