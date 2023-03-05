A mix of clouds and sun for Sunday with highs in the mid-40s

A mix of clouds and sun is in store today with highs climbing into the low to mid-40s. Winds this morning 10 to 15 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon out of west-northwest. Tonight, Mostly Cloudy skies take over with a chance for a light mix of rain and snow towards morning. Low temperatures are favored to bottom out around 33, so impacts should be limited, except in far northern parts of the area. With highs in the upper-30s to lower-40s tomorrow, a rain/snow mix should only cause minor impacts. A few inches of new accumulation is possible north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
On Tuesday, any lingering snowflakes or raindrops depart early and the day should end up seeing lots of sun, especially during the afternoon. Wednesday looks Partly to Mostly Sunny as well and even Thursday should be a dry and Partly Sunny day. Our next chance for snow looks to come in Friday afternoon into Saturday. There is some uncertainty this far out, but currently favoring the colder solution which would bring us some more March snow.