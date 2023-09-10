A Mix of Sun and Clouds is expected to end the weekend

It's another foggy start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Any driving plans before 9-10am may require extra time due to reductions in visibility. Highs this afternoon should make it into the lower-70s under partly sunny skies.
Tonight, clouds will thicken up with lows in the low to mid-50s.
For Monday, we'll start out dry during the morning with plenty of clouds before rain moves in during the afternoon. It is likely to be widespread through the evening and into the night before tapering to widely scattered and light rain that lingers all day Tuesday and even somewhat into Wednesday. With the clouds and rain, highs will mainly be in the 60s.
Skies look to clear out Wednesday night and we should see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. Lows will drop down well through the 40s and highs will gradually recover back above 70 to end the week and begin next weekend.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland