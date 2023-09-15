A pleasant Friday afternoon is expected across mid-Michigan

After another cool start to the day with most areas in the 40s, plentiful sunshine and a light south wind will boost temperatures into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. This should place us close to our typical high for this time of year which is 74 degrees.
Tonight, clouds will increase with lows ranging from the mid-40s to around 50.
For Saturday, clouds will continue to thicken leaving most of the day mostly cloudy. Most of us should get through the daylight hours dry, although far northwestern parts of the area could catch some drizzle or a very light shower. Highs should again reach the low to mid-70s.
Sunday is our best chance for rain this week. I think we'll have scattered showers, so it won't be a washout, but there will be rain in the area all day. Showers should end Sunday night allowing a mix of clouds and sun to return on Monday. Highs will cool off a touch Sunday and Monday into the upper-60s to around 70.
Stronger warming is anticipated heading into the middle of next week with highs up around 80 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland