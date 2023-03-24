A spring storm will bring rain and snow to mid-Michigan tomorrow

It's been a quiet day across mid-Michigan.
However, a spring storm will change all that tomorrow to start our weekend.
Tonight, temperatures fall to the low 30s, with rising temperatures overnight.
After a brief period of snow or mix near the I-69 corridor, Thumb, and Great Lakes Bay Region, we'll see rain through mid-afternoon.
More than a 1/2" of rain could fall.
Then, with colder air moving back in, there will be a change-over from rain to snow showers during the evening.
Farther north, including the 127 corridor, snow will be the main form of precipitation.
It will be a heavy, wet snow with several inches of accumulation from about Mt. Pleasant up towards Tawas.
Northern and western parts of the mitten will see up to 8" of snow.
Our wind will be gusty out of the east at 15-25mph.
By Saturday afternoon, gusts to 40mph or higher will be likely.
There will be a shift to the north during the evening, bringing in colder air, switching any remaining rain to snow showers.
Before that cold air arrives, temperatures will get close to 50 degrees along the I-69 corridor.
Colder 30s to low 40s will be popular north and Great Lakes Bay Region and Thumb.
We'll end our weekend on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 40s.
Next week, a light wintry mix is possible Monday, then dry for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid 40s.