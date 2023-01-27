 Skip to main content
...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TONIGHT...

WEATHER...

* Light snow continues across the area while gradually shifting
north of the I-69 corridor during mid evening before moving
back south toward midnight.

* Additional accumulation up to 1 inch is expected from 730 PM to
1030 PM mainly north of I-69.

IMPACTS...

* Light snow accumulates more easily on roads at night resulting
in at least short stretches of hazards driving conditions,
particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable;
driving conditions by reducing speed and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will increase in coverage and
intensity through the evening hours and persist overnight. Snow
may become heavy at times during the early morning hours. Snow
intensity then decreases through Sunday morning before tapering
off from west to east.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

A winter storm will make travel difficult Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

A winter storm will pick up in intensity overnight into Sunday morning, before winding down later in the morning and afternoon.

An Alert Day is in effect tonight into Sunday for moderate to heavy snow at times, reduced visibilities and accumulating snow that will create poor road conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through 10:00 am Sunday for the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and Mount Pleasant area.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through 10:00 am Sunday for the I-69 corridor including Flint.

Snow amounts will total 5"-7" in the warned area and 3"-5" in the Advisory area.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s with a northerly wind.

A few flurries could fly on Monday with colder temperatures in the low 20s.

The last day of January will be the coldest with highs only in the upper teens.

