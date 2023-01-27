A winter storm will make travel difficult Sunday

Weather Alert

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TONIGHT... WEATHER... * Light snow continues across the area while gradually shifting north of the I-69 corridor during mid evening before moving back south toward midnight. * Additional accumulation up to 1 inch is expected from 730 PM to 1030 PM mainly north of I-69. IMPACTS... * Light snow accumulates more easily on roads at night resulting in at least short stretches of hazards driving conditions, particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable; driving conditions by reducing speed and allowing extra time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP