A winter storm will make travel difficult Sunday

A winter storm will pick up in intensity overnight into Sunday morning, before winding down later in the morning and afternoon.
An Alert Day is in effect tonight into Sunday for moderate to heavy snow at times, reduced visibilities and accumulating snow that will create poor road conditions.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through 10:00 am Sunday for the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and Mount Pleasant area.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through 10:00 am Sunday for the I-69 corridor including Flint.
Snow amounts will total 5"-7" in the warned area and 3"-5" in the Advisory area.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s with a northerly wind.
A few flurries could fly on Monday with colder temperatures in the low 20s.
The last day of January will be the coldest with highs only in the upper teens.