Additional rain opportunities this week.

Yesterday's rain has moved off to the east leaving mostly cloudy skies in place. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.1 to 0.3 for most, although northern parts of the area along M-55 saw higher numbers. Today will be dry with cloud cover holding strong until some late day cloud breaks. Winds will shift from the northwest to the west between 10 and 20 mph. Look for highs in the 60s.
Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows dropping down into the mid-40s.
On Tuesday, a chance for rain returns, especially along I-69. Some isolated showers are possible further north. Most areas receive an additional Trace to 0.1" of rainfall, although locally higher amounts are possible. Again, best chance for the higher totals is along I-69. Highs of 65 to 70 are expected.
Wednesday is a dry, partly sunny day before another chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm arrives on Thursday. Highs will warm back up into the 70s both days.
There may be chance for a shower or thunderstorm at some point during the upcoming Father's Day weekend. Confidence is low on details at this time. Highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s are likely.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland