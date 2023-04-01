After heavy rain last night and early Saturday, drier weather the next few days

Mid-Michigan got drenched by heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning.
Lapeer picked up a little more than 2" of rain.
Grand Blanc was soaked with nearly 2".
Flood Warnings remain for the Rifle River near Sterling, Tittabawassee River in both Midland and Saginaw counties, and Kearsely Creek in Davison into Sunday.
Rivers will crest later tonight into Sunday morning and fall below flood stage Monday.
Quiet weather returns for the next few days.
Clouds will give way to lots of stars overnight with lows in the mid 20s.
Look for lots of sunshine Sunday morning with more clouds later in the day with highs near 50 degrees.
Monday starts off dry with a few late day showers and highs around 60 degrees.
Rain returns Tuesday morning with late night thunderstorms into early Wednesday.
Some of the storms have the potential to reach severe limits for high wind gusts of 60mph.
After that, dry weather returns for the Tigers home opener on Thursday, and lasts heading into the Easter holiday weekend.