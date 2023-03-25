Alert Day for Rain, Snow, Mix, and Wind

***ALERT DAY TODAY***
Rain, Wintry Mix, Snow, and Wind have warranted an ALERT day for today. The mess has already begun and will continue all day. It will be mainly rain for I-69 and the thumb and there will be some breaks mid-day, so it won't be too bad during that time. The highest ice and snow amounts and greatest impacts will be towards US-127 and north of the Bay. Slippery and slow-go travel is expected there. We'll look for a changeover to all snow late this afternoon. There won't be much snow accumulation along I-69 and the thumb, but wind gusts could approach 50 mph throughout the evening hours. As temperatures drop below freezing tonight, some slick spots will be possible.
Sunday will be much nicer with Partly Sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper-40s. Another chance for a little rain and snow arrives Sunday night and Monday, mainly for the southern half of the area. Mid-week doesn't look too bad with highs in the 40s and a good deal of cloud cover. Rain is possible by Friday with 50-degree temperatures.