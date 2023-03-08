 Skip to main content
Alert Day posted for snowfall in Mid-Michigan on Friday

Several inches of snow is expected in Mid-Michigan on March 10, 2023.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Here we go again.

Another winter storm is aiming for Mid-Michigan to end the work week, possibly bringing several inches of snowfall.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has posted an Alert Day for Friday, when 3 to 6 inches of snow is a possibility in much of Mid-Michigan. Snow is expected to begin overnight Thursday and continue through much of Friday.

At this time, the higher snowfall totals look to be the southern part of the region closer I-69 corridor. This may shift, so the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is watching the track of this system closely.

Exact snowfall totals for specific areas of Mid-Michigan could not be determined Wednesday because the storm system is too far out for an accurate forecast.

Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team on air and online for updates to the forecast as this storm moves closer to Mid-Michigan.

